Robert De Niro fine with viewers pausing The Irishman

Robert De Niro is fine with viewers pausing his three hour-long epic The Irishman and watching it in two sittings.

The gangster drama, based on the Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses, follows the story of mob hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran, who was involved in the infamous disappearance and murder of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

De Niro, who plays Sheeran in Martin Scorsese's award-winning epic, was made for streaming service Netflix, and only had a limited release in cinemas back in November.

However, viewers at home are struggling with the runtime, which is just over 3.5 hours, and have been pausing the film halfway through to watch it over two sittings.

And in an interview with the BBC on the red carpet at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday, De Niro gave his permission for fans to take their time with the epic.

"It's okay," he said after some hesitation. "Ideally you watch it in one sitting, in a big (movie) theatre with people, but there are some people who can't do that, so it's okay."

The Oscar-winning actor didn't mind that viewers weren't watching it all in one go, so long as they understood and appreciated the movie, which features stellar performances from his co-stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

"So long as you get the feeling from the film, you get it. That's all," De Niro stated.