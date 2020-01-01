Caitlyn Jenner has no desire to start a relationship

Caitlyn Jenner has insisted she isn't looking for love at the moment.

The 70-year-old reality star has been single since splitting from wife Kris Jenner back in 2013, although has faced romance rumours relating to her relationship with Sophia Hutchins, who lives with her in Malibu.

While Caitlyn has previously denied anything is going on between her and Sophia, she once again asserted that fact during a chat with America's OK! magazine, and added to the publication that the prospect of finding a new partner is low down on her priority list.

"To be honest with you, I don't see myself having a relationship with anybody in the future. It's not what I'm looking for," she said. "I've got so many other things in my life. On a scale of one to 10, that's a one. I've been married three times. I've been down that road. I'm 70 years old, I want to enjoy my life and I have great friends. I don't even think about it."

Caitlyn's remarks come after Sophia told InTouch Weekly magazine that she can't see the former Olympian, who has been married three times, walking down the aisle ever again.

"Caitlyn will never, ever, ever (get married again)," she said. "Caitlyn is 70 and has been divorced three times and has 10 kids! She's done."