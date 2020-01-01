Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome

Harvey Weinstein's rape accuser Jessica Mann was left "crying in the fetal position on the ground" after she was allegedly pressured into having a threesome with another actress, a court has heard.

Italian-born Emanuela Postacchini took the witness stand in the disgraced producer's New York City sexual assault trial on Tuesday (04Feb20) and recalled meeting with Weinstein and Mann in California back in February, 2013.

A day or so later, the movie mogul invited the 32 year old to the Montage Beverly Hills hotel, where Weinstein is accused of demanding Postacchini and Mann engage in a three-way with him.

After taking Postacchini up to his hotel suite, where Mann was "standing in the living room", Weinstein reportedly steered them into the bedroom to have sex.

"He told us to do something... telling us to do something together," she told the jury. "I can't recall exactly what it was... (but he wanted me) to interact with a female."

The instruction led Mann to run out of the room in tears, and Postacchini followed as she tried to comfort her.

"She was crying in the fetal position on the ground, crying, and I just tried... to calm her down," the witness said.

Her testimony supported evidence Mann had given in court on Friday, and under cross-examination, Postacchini admitted she had "felt manipulated" into a "forced" situation.

However, she also confessed to having had at least one consensual "sexual interaction" with Weinstein prior to the incident with Mann, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of rape and sexual assault relating to encounters with Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2013 and 2006.

The 67 year old, who maintains all sexual acts were consensual, faces life behind bars if convicted.

The trial continues.