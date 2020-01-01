NEWS Woody Harrelson signs on for satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness Newsdesk Share with :







Woody Harrelson is set to star in Ruben Ostlund's upcoming satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness.



The three-time Oscar nominee is among those cast in the Palme d'Or winner's latest project, which will be the Swedish writer/director's first English language film.



British actor Harris Dickinson, who will next be seen in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman series prequel The King's Man, has been cast as wealthy model Carl, alongside South African actress Charlbi Dean, who will play his girlfriend Yaya.



The story will follow the couple as they are invited on a luxury cruise, manned by Harrelson's eccentric sea captain. However, trouble strikes when they become stranded on a desert island after a terrifying storm.



Filming will begin on the 70-day shoot later this month in Sweden and Greece, with some of the scenes to be shot in the Adriatic Sea.



In a chat with Deadline, Ostlund explained that he wanted to explore the idea of beauty in different environments.

"I was raised with the idea that looks don't matter, that it is the inside that counts," he told the outlet. "Even as a child, I realised that this was a well-meaning lie. Through the models, Carl and Yaya, I want to explore the significance of looks in three different environments - in the fashion world, on a luxury yacht amongst billionaires and on a desert island."



Croatian veteran actor Zlatko Buric is also among the cast, alongside German star Iris Berben and Game of Thrones star Oliver Ford Davies.