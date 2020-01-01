NEWS Liza Minnelli hopes Renee Zellweger had 'good time' playing Judy Garland Newsdesk Share with :







Liza Minnelli hopes Renee Zellweger had "a good time" playing her very "funny" mother Judy Garland in the film Judy.



Renee is the favourite to win the Best Actress prize at the upcoming Academy Awards for her performance in Rupert Goold's 2019 movie, which focuses on the actress/singer's disastrous run at London's Talk of the Town nightclub shortly before her death at the age of 47 in 1969.



Her daughter Liza has previously disavowed the project, and still hasn't seen it, yet in a new interview with Variety, commented: "I hope (Renee) had a good time making it."



When news broke that the Bridget Jones's Diary star was involved in the project, Liza denied she had any involvement.



"I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger...," the 73-year-old wrote on Facebook. "I don't know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100 per cent fiction."



The film delves into a dark period towards the end of Judy's life, when she battled alcohol and substance abuse problems as well as financial woes.



But Liza, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in 1972's Cabaret, is adamant she only has happy memories of her mother.



"We had such fun because she was so funny," she explained. "She was funny, and she loved her kids so much. She was protective and very strict. She wanted you to do the right thing, like any mother. It's that simple."



Asked if she still feels her presence, Liza claimed she often asks her late mother for advice.



"When I call on her, she's there, and I call on her a lot," the actress added. "She'll say, 'Ignore it', a lot. She'll say, 'It's one opinion. Who cares? Just keep going.'"