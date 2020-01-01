NEWS Kate Hudson makes mistakes 'all the time' as a parent Newsdesk Share with :







The 40-year-old actress - who has Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, eight, with former fiance Matt Bellamy, and Rani, 16 months with partner Danny Fujikawa - doesn't always get it right with her kids but is doing the best she can and has days when she feels like "supermum".



She said: "I make mistakes all the time.



"I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town.



"But, at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f***ing supermum', I'm cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.



"What I've learned - and what I'm learning - is that I'm doing the best I can."



The 'Almost Famous' star also admitted she made a conscious decision to take a step back from her career to focus on her family life in order to make herself happier.



She told the new issue of Women's Health magazine: "I want to kind of chill out, take a step back from acting, from making movies that weren't really making me happy, and look at what I really want to do and what I want to give back - what kind of parent I want to be."



The Fabletics founder tries to keep her work at work and doesn't want it to spill over into her home life.



She said: "If I come in nine-to-five, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life.



"I try not to let work spill into time with the kids, dinnertime and in bed. Happiness comes from feeling liberated, I've always felt my best when I felt liberated from things that were holding me back.



"Why am I going to endorse something if I can build a business that's more mindful and more sustainable? That's kind of where my head is - building business."