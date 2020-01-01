NEWS Kim Kardashian West is eating a plant-based diet Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed more about her family eating habits - including that her eldest daughter North is a pescatarian.



Taking part in a Twitter question and answer session, she said: "I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore. Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too! Sea Moss Smoothies are really good too. Yes the kids do [join in on the plant based diet]. North is a pescatarian though."



Kim also shared a number of her other favourite things - including the way she cooks potatoes and also her favourite Los Angeles restaurants.



Asked what her favourite potatoes are, she said: "I love a baked potatoes and French fries. But skinny not thick fries. I also don’t like waffle fries or sweet potatoes fries."



And speaking about her favourite restaurants in Los Angeles, she wrote on Twitter: "Nobu, Hillstone and LaScalla ... I also love the Armenian restaurant Carousel."



However, there is one thing Kim doesn't like to eat - spicy food.



When asked what snacks she likes, she admitted: "I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos puffs too and Doritos sometimes ... I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave. (sic)"



All the food talk left fans wondering whether Kim was expecting her fifth child - a sibling for North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - with her husband Kanye West but she insisted she wasn't pregnant.

When someone asked if she was expecting, she said: "No way! I’m just hungry!"