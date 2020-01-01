Sofia Richie rules out future Keeping Up with the Kardashians appearances

Sofia Richie has ruled out making any more appearances on the next series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians because she wants to transition into acting.

As the girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, Sofia made a brief appearance in the family's E! reality show last season. However, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sofia explained further cameos are unlikely.

Asked why she won't be making any more appearances on the series, Sofia replied: "Well, because I want to get into acting! I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.

"Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it."

The 21-year-old model made her debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in October, when she joined Scott and Kourtney on vacation with their three children.

During the chat, Sofia added that she's going for acting roles that are "kind of similar" to herself, and explained: "They're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it."

And she's hoping that establishing herself as a serious actress will mean she can set herself apart from her dad Lionel Richie and older sister Nicole Richie.

"I'm very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane and it's been great for me," she smiled.