Billy Porter takes aim at President Trump during his LGBTQ State of the Union address

Billy Porter labelled Donald Trump's U.S. presidency "one of the biggest crises of my lifetime" in his LGBTQ State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The Pose star's speech for Logo's second annual event came just hours before President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address to the nation.

In his hard-hitting speech, Porter targeted topics such as Trump's ban on transgender people enlisting in the U.S. military, his support of a rule that would allow healthcare professionals to refuse to give LGBTQ people medical procedures, and gun violence.

"Last year, I told you that the state of our union is strong," he began. "While it certainly has been battered, our union is far from broken. Now, in 2020, our responsibility as citizens has been more evident."

Urging viewers to use their vote in 2020 to bring an end to Trump's time in the White House, which he called "one of the biggest crises of my lifetime", Porter continued: "Donald J. Trump has painted himself as a friend of the LGBTQ community, while revealing his true colours at every malicious turn. This heinous violence against trans people, which disproportionately affects trans women of colour is nothing short of an epidemic. We must confront it as a community and as a country, and we must elect officials who recognise it for the crisis that it is."

He concluded: "The fate of the entire country is in the balance. I know it sounds dramatic, but if now is not the time for drama, child, when is?"

Hours later, Trump's State of the Union address hit headlines after Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, tore up a copy of his speech just seconds after he finished.

Pelosi is the person who asked the House of Representatives back in December to start drafting impeachment charges against Trump. And the President's feelings towards Pelosi were clear to see as he appeared to snub her offered handshake ahead of his address.