Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is allergic to nuts

Kylie Jenner runs a "nut-free household" because her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is allergic.

In a food diary video for Harper's Bazaar, which was released on Tuesday, the beauty maven discusses her child's food allergy.

After stating that she doesn't allow peanuts in the house, Kylie clarified: "All nuts actually, not just peanuts. Because Stormi is allergic."

But the allergy doesn't stop Stormi from enjoying other foods, such as turkey bacon, blueberries, and bagels.

"Oh, she loves bagels," the 22-year-old grinned. "I always wonder what does this little girl dream about? We were sleeping (the other night), and she woke up out of her sleep and said, 'Bagel.' She was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels!"

Stormi isn't the only member of the Jenner/Kardashian family to have an allergy.

Last year, Kris Jenner revealed that her daughter Kim Kardashian had to take her son Saint to the emergency room after he suffered an allergic reaction.

In addition, Kris explained that Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason, now 10, was allergic to peanut butter "for the longest time", but has now grown out of it.