NEWS Arnold Schwarzenegger is 'looking forward' to becoming a grandfather







The 'Terminator' star can't wait for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt to have kids together but he isn't "pushing" them to make it happen.



Speaking to Extra, he said: "I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually. It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I'm looking forward it to, yes."



Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted Katherine had "changed his whole world for the better" as he marked her 30th birthday in December 2019.



The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star wrote: "Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don't know what I'd do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don't even want to think about it. You've changed my whole world for the better. I'm so grateful to have found you. You're an incredible wife and step mom. And I'm so excited to celebrate you all weekend! (sic)"

And Katherine previously admitted she feels so "thankful" to be married to Chris.



She wrote: "Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colours of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens.



"We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday (sic)"