Andy Samberg increased price of Palm Springs film by 69 cents as a joke

Andy Samberg and his producer asked studio executives to up the offer for their movie Palm Springs by 69 cents because they thought it would be funny.

Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month, the comedy, which stars Samberg and Cristin Milioti, was bought by bosses at Neon and Hulu for a record-breaking $17,500,000.69 (£13.4 million), making it the biggest sale ever at Sundance, overtaking 2016's The Birth of a Nation by just 69 cents.

But during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Samberg, who also served as a producer, revealed that the offer originally matched that of The Birth of a Nation so he and his fellow producer and The Lonely Island collaborator, Akiva Schaffer, decided to negotiate for 69 cents more because they thought it would be funny to pick a number associated with a sexual position.

"When you get offers on a movie, you stay up until five in the morning negotiating and stuff," Samberg explained of the process. "It was Neon and Hulu who are the ones that ended up buying it, and they came in with an offer that was very high. It was an amount that would match the highest sale ever at Sundance.

"I was like, 'Well, we should maybe ask to throw on a dollar more and then make it the highest sale ever'. And Akiva was like, 'No, no, no. We should ask for 69 cents more. I was like, 'Yes, that's right'... Life is a joke."

Palm Springs follows misfit Nyles, played by Samberg, who teams up with Milioti's reluctant maid of honour Sarah, at a wedding. It was directed by Max Barbakow from a script by Andy Siara and also stars Camila Mendes, J.K. Simmons, and Tyler Hoechlin.

Neon will distribute the existential comedy, while Hulu will eventually add the film to its popular streaming service. Release dates have not yet been announced.