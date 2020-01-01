Greta Gerwig was unable to vote for herself for Best Director Oscar

Greta Gerwig was unable to vote for herself for a Best Director Oscar because she's a member of the Academy's acting branch.

The 36-year-old first rose to fame as an actress in films such as Frances Ha, No Strings Attached, and Jackie, so when she was asked to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in 2016, she was invited as an actor, meaning she can only vote on the acting categories for the annual Academy Awards.

However, Gerwig recently moved into writing and directing with 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women, for which many hoped she would be nominated for Best Director. She was ultimately snubbed in the category in favour of all-male nominees, something which caused an uproar on social media.

In an interview with Variety, Gerwig said that while she had no expectations of being nominated, "there was clearly a chance," and added, "There's probably a handful of votes that went that way. I mean, mine did - oh no, I can't!"

The filmmaker then explained that she was planning to switch branches from acting to directing and commented: "I think that the directors' branch could probably stand to bolster its lady numbers... This will go to the top of my to-do list!"

Little Women received six Oscar nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. And Gerwig was also thrilled that her partner Noah Baumbach landed six nominations for his movie Marriage Story.

"It felt like it (the Best Picture nomination) was for everyone... So, there was a lot of ecstatic texting among the Little Women chain," she continued. "Noah's across the room, and he was like, 'I got six too!' I don't know, it was an amazing day."

Elsewhere, Gerwig confessed that she had been carefully monitoring the impressive box office performance of Little Women because she knows the takings dictate whether she gets another opportunity to direct, something she really wants.