Lucy Boynton confirmed to play Marianne Faithfull in biopic

Lucy Boynton has been confirmed as the lead in a new Marianne Faithfull biopic.

The British actress, who is best known for playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's girlfriend Mary Austin in 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, was first rumoured to be portraying the 1960s icon back in October, and her casting was officially announced on Tuesday.

Boynton will also serve as an executive producer on Ian Bonhote's new film, titled Faithfull, alongside Julia Taylor-Stanley, Colin Vaines, and Andee Ryder.

"I fell in love with this project the second I read it so I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of telling Marianne's story both as an actor and, for the first time, as an executive producer, especially alongside this creative team," she said in a statement. "I can't wait to really get started."

Set in London in the mid-1960s, Faithfull will follow the singer-songwriter's roller coaster journey from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl at the age of 17, finding fame as a pop idol, living through hedonistic times and a tumultuous romance with Mick Jagger, to ending up as a homeless drug addict in Soho.

"Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male-dominated music industry," Bonhote added. "The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist. I'm honoured to collaborate with Lucy and Julia to shine a light on Marianne's timeless story."

Casting is currently underway for an actor to play the Rolling Stones frontman ahead of the movie's start date in the autumn.

"I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian," Faithfull, 73, added.