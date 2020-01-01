NEWS Margot Robbie gave up tattoo artistry after botching friend's back inking Newsdesk Share with :







Margot Robbie decided to hang up her tattoo gun for good after she left a friend with a "red, raw, scabbing" inking on her back.



The Birds of Prey actress was responsible for etching matching "SKWAD" tattoos on the cast and crew of her movie Suicide Squad, including director David Ayer.



But as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Margot explained that she no longer does tattoos, after etching her own foot using the gun her friend bought for her on auction site eBay.



"I've hung up the tattoo gun. I don't do it anymore," she admitted. "I had a few mishaps and I feel like I should quit."

Margot then went on to share a "particularly bad" incident involving one of her friends, who was acting as maid of honour for another pal's wedding in Australia.



"I'm tattooing my friend on her back... And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like 'Oh, I didn't know that's what I was getting'. And I was like, 'Oh, God.' I was like, 'What did you think you were getting?' She was like, 'It doesn't matter, like, I like it either way,'" the 29-year-old recalled. "And I was lucky she was cool about it, but do you know who was not cool about it? Her mom, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle, as one of the maids of honour in a backless dress, and this like, red, raw, scabbing tattoo."



Margot added that the mum's reaction was enough to make her realise she should leave tattooing to the professionals.



"Her mom was filthy with me... She was so angry, and I felt, I really shouldn't do this anymore," she laughed.