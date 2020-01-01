Kylie Jenner has to stop daughter Stormi from calling her 'Kylie'

Kylie Jenner was less-than-impressed when her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster recently began calling her "Kylie" instead of "mummy".

The billionaire make-up mogul took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of the toddler running around her mum's legs. However, smiling at the camera, Stormi smiled as she repeatedly said, "Hi, Kylie!"

"That's not my name, my name's Mummy!" Kylie declared as her daughter continued to call her "Kylie".

But it seemed Stormi soon learned her lesson, as she posed with Kylie in a second video where she giggled and then asked, "Mummy?"

The clip prompted a flood of responses from fans, with one joking, "Stormi when she realised her mom is Kylie Jenner."

Others remarked on how "adorable" the youngster was.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently opened up to Harper's Bazaar about raising her little girl with ex Travis Scott, who she split with in October after more than two years of dating.

"We have such a great relationship," Kylie insisted of the Astroworld rapper. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."