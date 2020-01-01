Celebrities send support to Shannen Doherty following cancer diagnosis

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyssa Milano, and Tori Spelling are among the stars who have sent love and support to Shannen Doherty following her cancer diagnosis.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress went public with the news that she has stage four cancer during an interview on U.S. TV show Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Following the interview, Shannen shared an image on her Instagram page which saw Charlie Brown saying to Snoopy, "We only live once Snoopy", and Snoopy replying "Wrong! We only die once. We live every day."

In response, Sarah wrote: "Beautifully said, my beautiful friend. I get to live my life with you, that makes me the lucky one."

Tori also replied to the Charlie Brown image and noted: "Sending lots of love, support, and animal vibes to make you smile xoxo."

Kate Beckinsale commented with several red heart emojis, while Selma Blair wrote: "You are lighting up the path. You are loved."

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano supported her former Charmed co-star with a post on her own Instagram page, sharing a picture of Shannen, 48, and writing in the caption, "Holding you tight in my heart, @theshando."

Rose McGowan, who also appeared alongside Alyssa and Shannen in Charmed, did the same.

"@theshando We are with you in spirit. You are a brave warrior woman and inspire so many. I send you strength and peace on your journey #shannendoherty #charmed," she added.

During her interview on Good Morning America, Shannen admitted she's "petrified", and only came forward with her diagnosis as it would be included in court documents relating to a lawsuit she is filing against insurance company State Farm over damage to her home following the Woolsey fires in California back in 2018.