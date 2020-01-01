Rosario Dawson: 'Dating a politician is scary'

Rosario Dawson finds dating New Jersey Senator Cory Booker "scary" because she's such a "wild person".

The actress, who went public with her relationship with Booker last year, opened up about the pressures of dating the politician in the new issue of Women's Health magazine.

"I could be asked to serve my country, and that’s scary to me because I’m a wild person," she said, before insisting it's not all serious in their relationship.

"We are excited about what we can create together… I feel a lot of life ahead of us. It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect," she explained. "That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past."

Dawson added: "Every morning that we don’t wake up together, he sends me a song, which means every morning he holds our relationship in his mind and heart for a few minutes before he goes off into his big day."

The interview was conducted before Booker suspended his 2020 presidential campaign last month. At the time, the Sin City star gushed over her "remarkable" man on social media.

"Cory, you continue to inspire me every day," she wrote. "Thank you. I see you. I love you."