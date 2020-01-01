Kobe Bryant's widow misses 'best friend' in loving tribute

Kobe Bryant's grieving widow has continued to mourn the basketball icon's tragic death by sharing a sweet tribute to her "best friend" on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on 26 January (20), and on Wednesday (05Feb20), Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant remembered her man by posting a sweet snap of the retired athlete smiling at the camera on Instagram.

"#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much," Vanessa wrote beside the image, before listing some of the things she loved best about the sportsman: "#handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband".

She then reminisced about one of their daily interactions, adding, "Miss you saying, "Bonjourno (sic) principessa/reina (good morning princess/queen)."

Vanessa also reposted a video tribute compiled by producers at U.S. news show Extra, in which Kobe was featured recounting his first job, his pet peeves, and his childhood fears, while also naming his wife as his best friend.

She captioned the footage with a simple red heart emoji.

Vanessa and Kobe, who wed in 2001, were also parents to three other daughters, ranging in age from 17 to seven months.