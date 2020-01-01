Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's queer

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil has become the latest celebrity to identify as "queer".

The Good Place star came out on Twitter on Wednesday (05Feb20), confessing she was afraid of sharing her sexual orientation with the world but felt the need to be honest after trolls attacked her online for signing on as the host of a new TV show highlighting vogueing and ballroom competitions.

Critics insisted she was a poor choice for new HBO series Legendary, because she appeared to have no connection to the queer world of the events.

"Twitter is brutal," Jamil, who is dating singer James Blake, writes. "This is why I never officially came out as queer... as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter.

"But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid. I didn’t come from a family with *anyone* openly out. It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties."

After her big reveal, Jamil announced she was "jumping off this hell app for a while" to avoid "mean comments", telling critics: "You can keep your thoughts."

She concluded her tweet with a message "to the press", stating, "I really really don’t want to talk about it."