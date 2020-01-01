Meek Mill finally confirms he's set to be a dad again

Meek Mill has confirmed he is set to become a dad again.

Hours after reigniting his feud with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on Twitter, the rapper dropped some big baby news on Wednesday (05Feb20), revealing his girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, is pregnant.

"My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish... Ima exit," he tweeted.

Harris first revealed she was pregnant at a fashion show in December (19), but Mill did not comment at the time.

"For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do," she posted on Instagram. "The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x (two times) already this year."

The baby will be Meek's third child - he also has two sons, Rihmeek and Murad.

The happy news came amid his latest war of words with Minaj, sparked when she accused him of being a woman beater on Twitter.

He responded by reminding his ex that her brother has been ordered to serve 25 years to life behind bars following a recent child rape conviction.

"The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women...," Mill tweeted. "talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer (sic)... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know...

"You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person (sic)! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you (sic)!"

Meek added: "For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album (sic)!"