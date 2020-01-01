Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Spartacus actor passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103 and his son, Michael Douglas, confirmed the news in a statement. Later on, Michael's wife Catherine gave her own tribute by sharing a snap of herself giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek on social media.

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..." the Entrapment actress wrote alongside the picture.

Catherine, who had a close relationship with Kirk after marrying Michael in 2000, also commented on her husband's post announcing Kirk's death.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas," Michael concluded his message, to which Catherine replied: "He loved you so very much my darling."

A host of Hollywood stars paid tribute to Kirk following the announcement of his passing, including director Steven Spielberg, who said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I'm honoured to have been a small part of his last 45 years.

"I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage - even beyond such a breathtaking body of work - are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine."

Danny DeVito, Rob Reiner, William Shatner, and George Takei were among the other famous faces remembering Kirk in touching tribute posts.