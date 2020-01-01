NEWS Sam Raimi in talks to direct Doctor Strange 2 Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Raimi is reportedly in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



According to editors at Variety, the filmmaker - who helmed Marvel's hugely successful Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire - is in discussions to join the comic book movie studio once again, replacing original director Scott Derrickson on the project.



Last month, Derrickson announced he was departing the follow-up to the 2016 fantasy starring Benedict Cumberbatch due to "creative differences" with bosses at the studio. He will stay on as an executive producer.



Production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to begin in May, with Cumberbatch returning to the fold as the titular sorcerer. Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to return as Wong and villain Karl Mordo, respectively, while Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her Avengers role of Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff.



However, Rachel McAdams, who played Strange's colleague Christine Palmer in the original, is not expected to return.



Fans are sure to be thrilled about Raimi joining the film, as his 2004 movie Spider-Man 2 is widely considered to be one of the best comic book flicks of all time.



And his three Spider-Man movies, which also starred Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and J.K. Simmons, have raked in a whopping $2.5 billion (£1.9 billion) worldwide.



Since concluding the Spider-Man trilogy for Sony Pictures in 2007, Raimi has been kept busy as a producer, with just two movies under his belt as a director since then - 2009's Drag Me to Hell and Oz the Great and Powerful in 2013.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for release in May 2021.