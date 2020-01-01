Kyle MacLachlan 'very excited' for Dune remake

Kyle MacLachlan is "very excited" to see Denis Villeneuve's remake of sci-fi classic Dune.

The original adaptation of Frank Herbert's science-fiction novel, directed by David Lynch and released in 1984, is set in a distant future and follows the complex story of royal houses who battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of a drug named "the spice", which can give people superhuman powers and is therefore the most valuable commodity in the universe.

The sci-fi epic was a critical and commercial flop, but has since gone on to become a cult classic, and has been remade by Blade Runner 2049 director Villeneuve with a star-studded cast including Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and Zendaya.

Twins Peaks star MacLachlan, who played protagonist Paul Atreides in the original, has told IMDb he's eagerly looking forward to watching the remake.

"I'm very excited to see it," he shared, before adding that there was "plenty of room" for Lynch and Villeneuve's versions to exist alongside each other. "I'm very much looking forward to the vision Denis has. David Lynch, of course, it's a very specific vision, so this will be something completely different, I'm sure. Why not have both stand on their own merits?"

In the upcoming remake, Chalamet will be playing Atreides, and MacLachlan has no problem with the Oscar-nominated star being cast in his old role.

"Timothee I think will do a fantastic job," he stated.

When asked in a separate interview with IndieWire if he will have a cameo in the new Dune, MacLachlan ruled out the possibility by replying with a direct "no".

Dune is expected to be released in cinemas on 18 December.