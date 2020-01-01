Kevin Hart admits he mishandled reaction to Oscars hosting controversy

Kevin Hart has admitted he mishandled his initial reaction to the controversy which led to him stepping down as host of the 2019 Oscars.

The 40-year-old comedian was appointed the host of last year's prizegiving, but later announced he was stepping down after facing controversy over resurfaced tweets from nearly a decade ago that included homophobic slurs.

Reflecting on the incident in an interview with Men's Health magazine, the Jumanji: The Next Level star admitted that he didn't immediately understand that he handled the controversy badly.

"With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was," he said. "I got 10 years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem... I don't care if you're gay or not gay. I'm a people person. I'm going to love you regardless."

The star added it wasn't until his close friends within the LGBTQ community, including Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen DeGeneres, talked to him that he really understood how he mishandled his response to the controversy.

"Then I was like, 'Oh, s**t - I did f**k up'," he added.

However, he is now hoping he can move on from the drama.

"I'm a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made. If there's something that you did, then you did it. You know, there's no wiggle room around it. You can address it, and then you can move on," he stated.

The 2020 Oscars take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will go without a host for the second year. Instead, a string of guest presenters will carry the ceremony, much like 2019's format.