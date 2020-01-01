Vin Diesel hints Fast & Furious 10 will be split into two parts

Vin Diesel has teased fans with the possibility that Fast & Furious 10 could be split into two parts.

The 52-year-old, who has played Dominic Toretto in the long-running action franchise since 2001, revealed that he thought about the ending of the Fast & Furious saga even before filming began on the upcoming Fast & Furious 9.

"I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so," he told Total Film magazine, noting that he wants to stretch out the next instalment of the franchise for the fans and executives at the studio Universal.

"Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come," Diesel added.

The hugely successful action saga, which has grossed more than $5 billion (£3.8 billion) worldwide, also spawned last year's spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw, with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their Fast & Furious characters for the blockbuster.

Diesel touched upon the possibilities of more spin-offs and insisted he was happy with the future of the franchise being enjoyed by different audiences.

"The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spin-offs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable," he explained.

Fast & Furious 9, which also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson, will hit cinemas in May.