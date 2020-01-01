Ice Cube joins boxing biopic Flint Strong

Ice Cube has signed on to play a boxing coach in sports biopic Flint Strong.

The rapper/actor has joined the cast of Universal Pictures' dramatic adaptation of T-Rex: Her Fight for Gold, a 2015 documentary about teenage boxing prodigy Claressa 'T-Rex' Shields, who became the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal at the London games in 2012, the first year in which women's boxing was an Olympic event.

The Boyz n the Hood star has been cast as Shields's coach, Jason Crutchfield, while Star actress Ryan Destiny will portray the athlete, a Flint, Michigan native, who was 17 when she won gold in the middleweight division.

Destiny, who is also a singer, shared the casting news on Twitter and wrote, "So excited."

Flint Strong will mark the directorial debut of Black Panther's director of photography, Rachel Morrison, who made history in 2018 when she became the first female cinematographer ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for her work on Mudbound

The script will be written by Barry Jenkins, the writer/director of Oscar-winning Best Picture Moonlight and 2019 hit If Beale Street Could Talk. He will also produce alongside Michael De Luca and Elishia Holmes, while Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper, who directed the T-Rex documentary, will executive produce with Sue Jaye Johnson.

Flint Strong is one of the many films Ice Cube has lined up as part of his movie comeback. He took a break from acting to focus on his basketball league and hasn't appeared in a movie since 2017's Fist Fight and a short movie titled I Am Boxing the same year. His other upcoming projects include musical comedy Covers, the fourth instalment in the Friday franchise, and a third outing in the Ride Along series.