Terry Jones laid to rest in true Monty Python style

Terry Jones was laid to rest in true Monty Python fashion during a private funeral on Wednesday (05.02.20).



The comedy legend - who sadly died last month aged 77 after a battle with dementia - was remembered by his fellow Python members, his family and friends during an emotional and suitably amusing service.



During the memorial at Golders Green Crematorium, the late actor's coffin was brought in as 'How Sweet To Be An Idiot' - written by Python's late songwriter Neil Innes - was played.



The surviving members of the comedy troupe, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Sir Michael Palin were an attendance, and laid flowers referencing his famous line from their film 'Life of Brian'.



The sweet note read: "Terry, Not the Messiah, just a very naughty boy!



"Love from all your followers, John, Terry G, Eric and Michael"



As reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, mourners were told: "The only prerequisite Terry had, was that you need to not be boring."



Tributes were paid by Jones' wife Anna Soderstrom, his children Bill and Sally, and his ex-wife Alison Tefler.

Addressing the congregation, Anna said: "As his speech faded, the layers of social convention disappeared too. But what was left was the real Terry.



"And it was just as nice, just as naughty - maybe naughtier - and just as good-natured and generous as the Terry we have always known."



Palin - whose friendship with his late pal was described as "more like a marriage" - also spoke during the funeral, while actor Richard Ridings read an extract from 'The Diary of Samuel Pepys'.



Following the funeral, there was a wake at a pub in north London.



Although Python member Eric Idle didn't appear to be in attendance at the funeral, he previously paid a sweet tribute to Jones on Twitter after the news of his passing.



He wrote at the time: "I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs, moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him.



"It's too sad if you knew him, but if you didn't you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us.



"Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let's remember just what joy he brought to all of us."