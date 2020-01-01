Ross Mathews dishes on awkward red carpet experience with Friends stars

Ross Mathews has dished on an awkward interview he had with Matt LeBlanc over a decade ago.

In his new book Name Drop, the TV host has recalled how he was covering the red carpet for NBC's 75th Anniversary Party for The Tonight Show in 2002 when he ran into the actor, who was walking the red carpet alongside his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

At the time, the broadcaster was known as Ross the Intern on the U.S. talk show, which was then hosted by Jay Leno, and he remembered that as the stars approached him, he shrieked: "It is so good to meet you! I'm Ross!"

"No, you're not, he's over there," LeBlanc reportedly quipped, pointing towards his co-star David Schwimmer, who played the character of Ross on the popular sitcom.

Mathews wrote in his book, reported Britain's The Sun newspaper: "'Oh yeah, the other Ross,' I replied, jokingly rolling my eyes. That didn't go over well. Immediately the mood changed. Matthew Perry began staring into the camera blankly, as Matt LeBlanc asked, 'How did you get this gig?'"

He explained that he tried to win the actors over by joking, "I slept my way to the top," while Perry continued to look expressionless at the camera.

"Matt LeBlanc pointed to me, then looked into the camera, and said, 'Jay, are you kidding? Are you kidding, Jay?'" he commented. "Matthew Perry joined in, addressing the camera and asking, 'What's the call here, Jay?'"

However, when he was covering the Screen Actors Guild Awards 15 years later, Mathews recalled that LeBlanc came up to him and said he'd, "always wanted to apologise to you. It wasn't cool of me to do that to you. I'm sorry."

Name Drop will be released on 5 March.