Monty Python stars remember Terry Jones at funeral

Monty Python stars John Cleese, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam remembered their late colleague Terry Jones at his funeral in north London on Wednesday.

The actor, director, and comedian died at the age of 77 last month after a battle with dementia.

According to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, a private, humanist ceremony was held at the Golders Green Crematorium West Chapel, in the British capital, followed by a small wake in a Highgate pub.

Jones's coffin entered the service to How Sweet To Be An Idiot, by Monty Python songwriter Neil Innes, who passed away in December.

Tributes were paid by his wife Anna Soderstrom, older children Bill and Sally, ex-wife Alison Telfer, and Palin, who visited his pal often during his battle with dementia, and was described by the late star's family as having a relationship with him that was "more like a marriage".

Soderstrom reportedly told mourners how Jones approached his dementia "with his usual good humour".

"As his speech faded, the layers of social convention disappeared too. But what was left was the real Terry," she added. "And it was just as nice, just as naughty - maybe naughtier - and just as good-natured and generous as the Terry we have always known."

The Welsh funnyman has donated his brain to scientists at University College London to conduct further research into dementia.