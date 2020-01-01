NEWS Kobe Bryant to be 'embraced within the In Memoriam segment' at the Academy Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 41-year-old basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas on January 26, and it has now been confirmed he will be honoured within the In Memoriam section of the Oscars this weekend.



Stephanie Allain, a producer for the Oscars, confirmed to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "I think the In Memoriam segment has always been an important part of the show and this year is no different in that we're honouring all of our community that we've lost. I think what's really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the In Memoriam segment.”



Shortly following the star’s tragic death, it was confirmed Kobe would be “acknowledged” by the Academy in some way.



The Academy said at the time: "We can confirm that Kobe Bryant will be acknowledged in the telecast.”



Kobe previously won an Oscar in 2018 for his autobiographical short film 'Dear Basketball’, and the Academy issued a statement after his death to pay their respects.



They said: "They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong.



"They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace."



Since Kobe’s passing, he has been remembered by the Grammy Awards - which took place the same day as his death inside the Los Angeles' Staples Center, where the athlete played with the Lakers for the entirety of his professional basketball career - as well as the NFL championship game, known as the Super Bowl.



Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.