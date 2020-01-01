Joaquin Phoenix and Rosario Dawson star in powerful climate change film

Joaquin Phoenix and Rosario Dawson have appeared in a short film which highlights climate change issues.

The two-minute clip, titled Guardians of Life, was filmed by bosses at environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch. The story, set in a hospital emergency room, revolves around a group of doctors and nurses battling to save a burning Earth.

Phoenix portrays one of the doctors, who calls the death at the end of the film, announcing, "We're done here," as he leaves the room, devastated.

The Joker star, a longtime environmental activist, has released a statement about his role in the stirring film. It reads: "It's really a call to action. I did it to raise awareness about the meat and dairy industry's effect on climate change. The fact is we are clear cutting and burning rainforests and seeing the negative effects of those actions worldwide.

"People don't realise there's still time, but only if we act now and make sweeping changes to our consumption. We can't wait for governments to solve these problems for us. We can't wait until the election to try to make these changes. We have a personal responsibility to make changes in our own lives and act now.'

The film is the first in a planned series of 12 which are intended to address the most critical issues currently facing the human race. It also includes alarming footage of Australia's recent wildfires.

Joaquin, the red-hot favourite to win the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday, hasn't let his busy awards season interfere with his activism - on Sunday, he joined activists from Animal Equality in London as they unfurled a huge banner at the city's Tower Bridge, which read: "Factory farming is destroying our planet. Go vegan".

He also took part in a vigil for slaughtered pigs in Los Angeles hours after his Screen Actors Guild win last month.