NEWS Lindsay Lohan sparked speculation she has a new 'boyfriend' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Mean Girls' star shared a snap of her and her sister Aliana Lohan hanging out backstage with members of Bastille at RedFestDXB in Dubai on Thursday (06.02.20) and originally captioned the photo to say that she had a "magical night" with the group and her "boyfriend" Bader - who many fans have suggested is the man in the black jacket in the picture.



Lindsay had written: "@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader such a magical night (sic)"

It was suggested that the mystery man is Bader Shammas as Lindsay follows a private account with that name, though she has not tagged him in the post.



However, Lindsay has since edited the caption to just a wide smile emoji.



The 'Rumors' singer had previously insisted she was too busy for a romance, but said she would like to find a partner who "hates the spotlight" and doesn't like Instagram.



She said last year: "I'm too busy [to date]. I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like.

"[I want] someone who hates the spotlight. No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram. [And] a smart businessman. But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."



And whilst many busy individuals looking for love have turned to dating apps to help them on their search, Lindsay insisted that's not a path she's interested in.



The 'Freaky Friday' star said: "It's great for people that it works for and that love it but, no, it's not for me, personally."



Lindsay was previously engaged to Russian socialite Egor Tarabasov for four months until August 2016.



Meanwhile, Lindsay recently revealed she is planning to return to the United States this year.



The 'Black Hole' singer has developed a series of nightclubs and resorts in Greece since 2016 - but Lindsay revealed she intends to return home at some stage this year, suggesting she'll also be returning to acting work.



Speaking about her career ambitions, she said: "I'm managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I'm doing something soon in this new year."