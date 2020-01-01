Knives Out sequel officially in the works

Lionsgate executives have confirmed a sequel to Rian Johnson's whodunnit Knives Out is a go.

The murder mystery, which stars an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ana de Armas, has grossed nearly $300 million (£232 million) worldwide since its release in November.

Johnson had previously expressed interest in making a sequel and reports have been swirling suggesting he was already working on a script, but the sequel was officially confirmed by Lionsgate chief executive Jon Feltheimer during an earnings conference call on Thursday, according to Deadline.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director told the publication in January he would be happy to continue the story.

"I had such a good time making it, such a great time working with Daniel, and now just seeing that audiences are responding to it, the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast," he said. "But there's a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script. So, we'll see."

Johnson's producing partner Ram Bergman also shared with The Hollywood Reporter that James Bond star Craig was eager to reprise the central role of private detective Benoit Blanc in another Agatha Christie-inspired film.

"Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more," Bergman said.

Knives Out has been a commercial and critical hit. It was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Johnson has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Critics' Choice Award, and Writer Guild of America (WGA) Award for Best Original Screenplay. At the Critics' Choice Awards, he was beaten by Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while at the BAFTAs and WGAs, he lost out to Bong Joon Ho for Parasite. The Oscars take place on Sunday.