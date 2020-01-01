Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Jenna Dewan has asked a judge to legally restore her maiden name following her divorce from Channing Tatum.

The Step Up star and her ex's divorce was finalised back in November, although they are still trying to hash out a property settlement and custody arrangement for their six-year-old daughter Everly.

Now, according to TMZ, the 39-year-old, who became known as Jenna Tatum after wedding Channing back in 2009, has asked for her legal name to be restored to Jenna Dewan.

The stars announced their separation in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. They filed for divorce in October of that same year.

Channing recently reconciled with British singer Jessie J, after calling time on their relationship late last year, while Jenna is currently expecting a baby with her new man, Broadway star Steve Kazee.