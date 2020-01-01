Scott Derrickson approves of Sam Raimi as director of Doctor Strange sequel

Director Scott Derrickson has described Sam Raimi as a "great choice" for his rumoured replacement on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The filmmaker, who helmed the first mystical Marvel movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch back in 2016, left the sequel last month due to "creative differences".

It was reported on Thursday that Raimi is now in the running to take over, after his hugely successful stint directing the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007, and Derrickson couldn't be happier with the speculation.

"I've worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend," he wrote on Twitter. "What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."

Last month, the 53-year-old confirmed he had departed the Doctor Strange sequel, but will still be serving as executive producer on the superhero blockbuster.

"Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," Derrickson shared on social media. "I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP."

If he signs on, the sequel will mark Raimi's first time directing a film since 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful.

Production on the sequel, which sees the return of Cumberbatch alongside Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Elizabeth Olsen, who will be playing her Avengers character Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, is scheduled to begin in May.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release in May 2021.