Mark Ruffalo 'astonished' by real-life story behind Dark Waters

Mark Ruffalo was determined to make a movie about the DuPont chemical scandal after reading an "astonishing" article.

In Dark Waters, the Avengers actor stars as real-life environmental lawyer Robert Bilott, who agrees to represent a farmer who claims a nearby landfill site ran by chemical company DuPont is contaminating the water on his farm, but eventually discovers the effects of the toxic substances has a much wider-ranging impact.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton, Ruffalo explained that he read the 2016 New York Times Magazine article, The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare, and was determined to make a film about it because he wanted more people to know about the scandal.

"I read an article in the New York Times Magazine and the breadth and the depth of the deception were so astonishing to me and the fact I was reading about it in a supplement instead of the headline of every single major newspaper in the world, I thought, 'This has got to be a movie and people have got to know what's happened," he explained.

While preparing for the film, Ruffalo, who also serves as a producer, met with Bilott, who worked on the case for many years, to the detriment of his health and finances.

"He is the most beautiful, heroic and generous guy who did great service for all of us," the 52-year-old praised.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ruffalo was asked if last year's Avengers: Endgame was his last appearance as The Hulk, and he vaguely replied, "I don't know... Who knows really? It is supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end."