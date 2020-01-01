J.J. Abrams 'respects' critics of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams "totally gets" why some fans didn't like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The latest movie in the science-fiction franchise, which starred Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, received a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike following its release in December and is now the lowest-rated film in the nine-episode saga, with 52 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Addressing the reception to the film in a chat with the Press Association, Abrams, who directed the movie, insisted that he respects all opinions, whether positive or negative.

"(Reaction was) good, bad, some people hated it, some people loved it. It was all over the place. To those who didn't like it, I totally get it, respect it. To those who loved it, I'm grateful," he said. "Obviously, a lot of people worked a lot of hours to do something that would make people feel good and that they'd love."

Abrams added that the feedback does sometimes make him consider if he should have done certain aspects differently.

"Anytime someone doesn't like it you think, 'Oh, yeah I could've done that better, I should've done that,'" the filmmaker admitted. "You try to take it in, but for the most part, I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who worked so hard to do it and for the people who saw it and loved it I'm grateful to them too."

Elsewhere, Abrams was asked on the red carpet at the Oscar Wilde Awards about what projects he had in the pipeline, but he remained tight-lipped.

"There's a bunch of stuff we're working on and some things I'm really excited about but it's obviously too early to talk about. But there are going to be some fun things coming up I look forward to getting out in the world," he teased.