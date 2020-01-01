Lindsay Lohan sparks romance rumours

Lindsay Lohan sparked romance rumours on Thursday after she shared a picture alongside her "boyfriend" Bader.

The 33-year-old actress set tongues wagging by posting a group snap on Instagram, with the image showing the Mean Girls star posing with her sister Aliana, Bastille's singer Dan Smith, and drummer Chris 'Woody' Wood at a music festival in Dubai.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader," Lindsay wrote alongside the picture when she originally posted it. "Such a magical night."

When one fan asked who the boyfriend was, another replied that he was the one in the "black jacket".

Just a few hours later, however, the screen star had removed her original caption and replaced it with a grinning emoji.

Several outlets have reported that the man in question appears to be Bader Shammas, who has a profile on Instagram which Lindsay follows, but which he keeps set to private. He does have a Twitter profile though, which lists his location as Dubai.

Lindsay is currently based in the nation and opened up about her reasons for moving to the United Arab Emirates in a recent interview with W magazine.

"There's a certain calmness that I find there. There's no paparazzi, no cameras; that's a big deal for me," she insisted, adding: "I felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai, and I saw everything in one place. Now, I don't have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be."