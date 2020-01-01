NEWS Chris Pratt responds to political organisation over production company trademark Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Pratt has been met with conflict by members of political organisation Indivisible on social media after announcing the launch of his new production company, Indivisible Productions.



The Avengers: Infinity War star announced his new venture earlier this week, revealing the company will "help to bridge the growing divide in our country and word" and attempt to "make the world a better place".



"So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey," Chris said in his Instagram announcement. "I've started a company. Indivisible Productions. One nation. Under God Indivisible. Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you're welcome, but it's whatever."



Taking to Twitter, he added: "Hearing the pledge of allegiance at my kid's cub scout meeting the name hit me. INDIVISIBLE.



'One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.' It's the perfect name for a company intent on creating content which aims to sew the growing divide in this country."



However, in response to the post, the officials at the organisation, which aims to, "to cultivate a grassroots movement of literally thousands of local Indivisible groups to elect progressive leaders, realise bold progressive policies, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda," shared the post, adding: "Chris, I don't think we've been properly introduced."



However, unfazed by the group, the 40-year-old wrote: "Nice to meet you. I own the trademark on Indivisible Productions. You seem smart. Good luck with your political ambitions. I'll focus on offering people reprieve from the crushing weight of the falling sky. See movie, stow phone, laugh beside somebody you've been told you hate."



Chris has yet to reveal any of his upcoming projects via the company.