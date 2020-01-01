NEWS Friends special moving forward with original cast Newsdesk Share with :







The long-awaited Friends special is reportedly moving forward, with the show's original cast set to return.



According to Deadline, the hour-long special will help launch the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which will also house the entire Friends library. The popular sitcom originally aired from 1994 until 2004.



A deal is apparently ready to be inked for the unscripted reunion special, with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc all expected to return.



Each of the six stars will reportedly be paid between $3 million and $4 million (£2.3 million - £3.1 million) for the show.



Last month, chief content officer for HBO Max Kevin Reilly revealed of the project at the Television Critics Association winter press tour: "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe."



Meanwhile, the cast has been open about their interest in reuniting for a professional project, after keeping up with each other in their personal lives.