Kim Kardashian 'wants to believe' son Psalm is reincarnation of her father

Kim Kardashian "wants to believe" her eight-month-old son Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian.

The link between Psalm, who was born via surrogate to Kim and husband Kanye West last May, and Robert was first mentioned in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which the reality TV travelled to Bali.

When Kim visited a blind medium, she was told that she was going to "have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated". But during a new interview with E! News, she pointed out that when she met the medium, no one knew her family was set to expand once again.

"No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy," the 39-year-old explained.

Meanwhile, Kim also shared that her baby nurse took Psalm to an event while she was out of town, and the idea of the tot being a reincarnation of Robert, who died of oesophageal cancer in 2003, was broached once again.

"She brings him to a baby shower and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?'" she said. "And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"

The frequent suggestions have led the mother-of-four to start to believe, as Kim added: "Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated. So, my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.

"He's left-handed, like my dad. So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. I want to believe it!"