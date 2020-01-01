NEWS Miranda Kerr has a lot of 'respect' for ex-husband Orlando Bloom's fiancee Katy Perry Newsdesk Share with :







The 39-year-old Australian model - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - has admitted she admires the 'Roar' hitmaker.



She said: “I really respect her."



Miranda was speaking at her Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum launch this week, where she also shared that Flynn is "obsessed" with skincare because his mom used her products on him from when he was a baby.



She added to Us Weekly: “He’s obsessed because I started the line before he was even born, so I used the products on him, the body lotion, the body wash, ever since he was a baby."



Miranda - who also has Hart, 21 months, and son Myles, who was born last October, with husband Evan Spiegel - previously revealed she gets along "really well" with Katy.



Asked about a photo of her giving Katy a birthday gift two years ago, she said: "Oh, I haven't seen that photo.

"But I went to pick up Flynn because it was Katy's birthday, and they walked him out.



"It was so nice to see Katy. We all get along really well.



"We're like a modern family."



And she also previously revealed Flynn and Katy hit it off right away, whilst she admitted she sees Orlando as her "brother".



She said: "They're great. They get along really well.



"We're a modern family. Orlando and I are literally like family, he's like a brother to me.



"It's very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky."



And their "modern family" could be set to grow in the future, as Orlando and Katy, 35, are keen to have their own children together.



The 43-year-old star said: "Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. I mean, she's like a kid so she's unbelievable to kids.



"Our summer vacation - all our family were together but she was with the kids and she loves that.



"She is more than okay with it - she loves kids.”