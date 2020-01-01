Margot Robbie: 'Harley Quinn defies expectations in every way'

Margot Robbie enjoys playing her Birds of Prey character Harley Quinn because she "defies expectations in every way".

The Australian actress, 29, first played the antihero in 2016's Suicide Squad and reprised the role for Birds of Prey, a female ensemble action caper.

Robbie told Fox News that Harley is such an interesting character to play because she defies social norms and stereotypes.

"I think the mere fact that we eliminated a romantic storyline kind of goes against what we're used to or accustomed to seeing in a film when you have a female protagonist," she said. "I think Harley defies expectations in every way, she defies social norms in every way and that's just part of her (behaviour)."

And the star insisted she's not worried about pushing the boundaries, as it's what audiences want.

"I think people are really responding to something different these days," she explained. "I think any time a movie or TV show is seemingly breaking the mold, people seem to respond extremely positively and I think that will happen in this case."

Robbie went on to suggest Birds of Prey is "fresh and different," and unlike any other comic book film to date, and added that it was "so fun" to reprise the role she originated in 2016.

Birds of Prey, also starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rosie Perez, is out now.