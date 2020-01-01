Joaquin Phoenix & fiancee join Jane Fonda for protest in Los Angeles

Oscar favourite Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancee Rooney Mara joined Jane Fonda for the Hollywood veteran's latest Fire Drill Friday environmental protest in Los Angeles.

The stars gathered at City Hall on Friday afternoon (07Feb20) in Los Angeles - Fonda's first rally staged outside Washington, D.C.

Mara's actress sister, Kate, Moby, Marisa Tomei, Amber Valletta, and Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright were also spotted among the activists, who heard Fonda call for more eco-friendly protests, stating, "This is the front line of the climate crisis. We already have more fossil fuel projects underway than the planet can sustain."

Jane launched the weekly protests in Washington D.C. last year (19) and found herself behind bars on multiple occasions for refusing to obey police officers' requests to move on. She wasn't arrested for civil disobedience in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Joaquin, who is up for a Best Actor Oscar on Sunday, has been extremely active in between awards shows - on Sunday (02Feb20), he joined activists from Animal Equality in London as they unfurled a huge banner at the city's Tower Bridge, which read: 'Factory farming is destroying our planet. Go vegan'. He also took part in a vigil for slaughtered pigs in Los Angeles hours after his Screen Actors Guild win last month (Jan20).

Taking the stage at the Fire Drill Friday protest, the actor introduced teen activist Nalleli Cobo, calling her "our future president", and adding, "She's an environmental justice activist who has been using the power of her voice and the trauma of her lived experience to fight a powerful polluter."