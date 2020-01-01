Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Kirk Douglas saved my life'

Jamie Lee Curtis has paid a very special and personal tribute to late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, revealing he once saved her from drowning.

Douglas passed away on Wednesday (05Feb20) at the age of 103 and a host of celebrities have taken to social media to share their love for the Spartacus star, but Curtis, whose parents starred alongside Douglas in 1958 movie The Vikings, has a very special memory of the veteran.

In an Instagram post on Friday, she revealed he saved her from drowning in a pool when she was a child.

"I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling (sic)."

Jamie Lee also posted a photo of her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, with Kirk on the set of The Vikings.

The actress' father and Kirk were close because they both lost sons.

She continued: "I was in school with their (Douglas) son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas, in 1994. Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present."

Tony Curtis, who died in 2010, also starred alongside Kirk in Spartacus.