Lashana Lynch proud to represent Jamaica in new James Bond film

Lashana Lynch is "honoured to be able to proudly fly (a) big Jamaican flag" in the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.

The British actress, who is of Jamaican descent, joins the spy franchise as Nomi, the first female 007, as she has taken over Bond's codename while he's in retirement.

During Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony, Lynch reflected on her career success and told the audience, "It used to somewhat scare me knowing there were little black girls around the world potentially looking up to me and what I do... but I soon realised it is a golden opportunity to speak to those I care about through my work.

"It was a privilege (to) play Maria Rambeau (in Captain Marvel) and give an ode to single black mothers who are truly heroes without capes, and it is an honour to be able to proudly fly our big Jamaican flag up in MI6 as a 00 agent," she added, reported the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

Describing herself as "a dark skinned, working class young woman from West London... who proudly comes from an immigrant family and wears her truth on her sleeve," she also paid tribute to her mum Sonia Lynch - a single mother who worked two jobs to bring her and her two brothers up, with the help of her grandmother.

"I grew up in a very traditional Jamaican household... I remember being hyper-aware of my blackness," she said. "I recall being in ballet class at a very young age and having a white teacher tell me to tuck in my backside, and I proceeded to explain why mine just doesn't go in like everyone else."

Lynch was honoured alongside the likes of Janet Mock and Niecy Nash at the ceremony held at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on Thursday.