John Cena 'blown away' by James Gunn's The Suicide Squad script

John Cena was "blown away" after reading James Gunn's script for The Suicide Squad.

News that the wrestler-turned-actor had landed a role in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation was announced last year, however details of Cena's character have been kept under wraps.

The 42-year-old confessed he was a "casual fan" of superhero movies in a new interview with Collider and said that when he arrived on the set of the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad, he was impressed with Gunn's creation.

"Having seen the first movie and then reading the new script, I was blown away. The first 10 pages (are) like a movie in itself. It’s really, really special," Cena teased.

He also compared his performance as a "storyteller" in the WWE wrestling ring to Gunn's work as a director and screenwriter.

"I’m also a storyteller at heart. I got to go out there on a nightly basis in WWE and entertain and make them want to believe that they want to see a WWE title switch or that so-and-so hates so-and-so or whatever story we’re trying to put together for that night," he explained. "So I tip my cap to a great storyteller."

The Trainwreck star, who is rumoured to be playing the Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, also revealed that he was taken aback during his first meeting with the 53-year-old filmmaker when he realised that Gunn had the whole storyboard for the movie covering the walls in his office.

"You want go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work. (Gunn) is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing... and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it, because it’s awesome," he shared.