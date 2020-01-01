NEWS Kim Kardashian West 'in the room' when two youngest were born via surrogates Newsdesk Share with :







The 39-year-old reality star used two separate surrogates for her youngest children Chicago, two, and Saint, eight months, after enduring difficult pregnancies with her other kids North, six, and Saint, four, which caused doctors to warn her against having any more children.



And now, Kim - who has all four of her children with her husband Kanye West - has said she was present at both of the births, as was Kanye, although he was not in the room where the surrogate gave birth.



She said: "I was in the room both times. Both surrogates that we used were very comfortable with Kanye being involved any way he wanted to be.



"For the first one, [Kanye] was not in the room. We had a connecting room, so he and Kourtney [Kardashian] were in the connecting room because I really feel like Kourtney's done this before, I really needed a girl support system.”

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star says Kanye wasn’t particularly involved with the surrogate process “until the end”, and was more involved when Kim was pregnant herself.



She added: "He was more involved when I was actually pregnant. It was whatever I needed him to be involved with."



But the couple did get involved with their first surrogate experience, as they invited the mother and her husband over for dinner to get to know them, as Kim wanted to make sure she felt “good vibes” from their family.



Speaking on Laura Wasser’s ‘All’s Fair’ podcast, she said: "For the first surrogate, we both met her and then met her husband and their kids came over to our house. She had two younger kids, so we felt a really good vibe from the start. I felt like the second time I felt like, 'Oh, I got this.’ ”