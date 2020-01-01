NEWS Hilaria Baldwin says regular therapy helped after her baby died Newsdesk Share with :







Hilaria Baldwin says regular therapy helped after her baby died four months into her pregnancy last year.



The 36-year-old yoga instructor and her husband Alec Baldwin experienced two miscarriages within seven months of each other in 2019 and Hilaria said that after her second loss, she went to therapy to help her recover.



Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: "Yes … I go regularly. Pretty much every week. There is nothing to lose by going to someone and talking. I said it from the beginning: I wasn’t ok when it happened, but I knew that I would be and I wanted to be.



"For myself, I really needed to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I needed to work very hard for it."



Hilaria recently admitted it was the second loss that broke her down as she went into the ultrasound expecting to see her little girl growing nicely inside her but later saw her "crumpled up, lifeless" in her womb.



Writing for Glamour, she said: "Even though I'd had a miscarriage before, I don't think I could have fathomed how bad it could feel to have a miscarriage at 16 weeks. I had to go home and sleep with my dead baby inside of me.



"I felt sick, sour in my belly, and so devastated. I kept waking up and thinking it must have all been a very vivid bad dream. I cried so much that my eyes were nearly swollen shut. I didn't know the body could make so many tears. This was a pain that I had never experienced before, and it felt suffocating."



The brunette beauty shared both of her miscarriages with her Instagram followers almost immediately in the hope that it would help her with the healing process.



She explained: "This is your journey, your baby-you are the mother. You are the one suffering, so you get to make the rules.



"Ask yourself how you need to process. Maybe it's very publicly, as I've chosen to do, or maybe it's in a much more private way. Both are valid.



"However you process, do it with no shame and remember that you are not alone."



Hilaria has kids Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 20 months, with her husband Alec.